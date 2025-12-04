Ohio Considers Bill Limiting Property Purchases by Foreign Nationals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO)— Ohio lawmakers are considering House Bill 1, also called the Ohio Property Protection Act, which would prohibit citizens of countries designated by the federal government as “foreign adversaries” from buying land within ten miles of critical infrastructure.

Supporters say the bill is necessary to protect Ohio from espionage, economic surveillance, and potential sabotage. “As legislators, we have a responsibility to protect Ohio from those who seek to undermine and destroy our American values and way of life,” said Rep. Angie King (R-Celina), who introduced the bill according to NBC-4 Columbus.

However, immigration and civil rights advocates argue the measure unfairly targets individuals based on national origin and could violate federal housing discrimination laws. “The fundamental problem with the bill is it really is discriminatory and unconstitutional,” said Rep. Anita Somani (D-Dublin), an immigrant herself.

Rep. Cecil Thomas (D-Cincinnati) also warned that Asian-American communities could be stigmatized and restricted in their ability to purchase homes or operate businesses.

King acknowledged the civil rights concerns when introducing the bill, emphasizing that the actions of foreign governments do not reflect the values of citizens with shared heritage.

A companion measure, Senate Bill 88, has been introduced by Sen. Terry Johnson (R-McDermott). Neither bill has yet advanced out of committee.