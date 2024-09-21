One dead after Friday morning police chase

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – A Paulding County police chase left one man dead early Friday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports the driver was headed northbound on South Main Street in the Village of Cecil around 3 a.m. when the Paulding County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull him over.

However, the driver, identified as 58-year-old Michael Geiger, continued to flee.

Geiger reportedly lost control of his SUV when he crashed and was ejected from the vehicle.

Reports say Geiger was pronounced dead at the scene.