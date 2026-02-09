February 9, 2026
Cedar Point opens Hiring for 2026 Season

by Brian Ford
SANDUSKY, OH (WOWO) Cedar Point is ramping up hiring ahead of its 2026 season with plans to bring on thousands of seasonal workers. According to reporting from WOIO, the Sandusky amusement park announced it expects to hire about 7,000 employees before opening day on May 9.

Starting pay for most positions is $15 an hour, with some roles beginning at $13 an hour. The park says openings are available across a wide range of departments, including ride operations, food and beverage service, aquatics and waterpark staffing, security, hotels, maintenance, and behind-the-scenes operations.

WOIO reports Cedar Point will host a hiring open house during National Hiring Week, running from February 14 through February 22. The open house will take place at the Cedar Point Hiring and Training Center on Cleveland Road West in Sandusky.

The annual hiring push is one of the largest seasonal employment efforts in northern Ohio, as the park prepares for peak attendance during the summer season.

