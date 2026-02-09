Ford Ranked Most Influential U.S. Company

DEARBORN, MI (WOWO) Ford Motor Company has been named the most iconic company in America, according to a new nationwide ranking.

The survey, conducted by Time magazine in partnership with global data firm Statista, evaluated 250 U.S.-based companies based on cultural influence, public perception and long-term impact on American society. Ford ranked first overall, finishing ahead of Apple, Coca-Cola, Amazon and Walmart.

Time magazine reported the ranking focused on companies that not only achieved commercial success but also played a significant role in shaping American culture and industry. Ford’s influence dates back to its founding in 1903, when the company pioneered the moving assembly line, making automobiles affordable to a broad segment of the population.

Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford said the company continues to emphasize innovation tied to everyday use, noting the automaker remains the largest hourly auto employer in the United States. The company has expanded efforts in electric vehicles and advanced mobility while maintaining large-scale domestic manufacturing.

The top ten companies in the ranking also included General Motors, Microsoft, Google, Nike and the Walt Disney Company, according to results published by Time magazine.