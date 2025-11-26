Charged After Bus Incident

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday that two people were charged after causing a disturbance on a school bus on Halloween this year in Greenwood.

The Probable Cause Affidavit (PCA) says Greenwood police arrived at the bus stop, and they say surveillance video showed 27-year-old Donquarious L. Ridley and 25-year-old Raven Barner both getting onto the bus with their child.

The PCA says Ridley and Barner accused a child of bullying their son. That’s when Ridley told his child to hit another child. Surveillance video also shows Ridley and Barner assaulting other children before leaving the school bus.

Ridley and Barner were both arrested, and they both face charges, including Battery on a Person Less than 14 Years Old (Level 6 Felony).