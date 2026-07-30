Driver Killed When SUV Becomes Wedged Under Semi Trailer in Huntington County

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — One person was killed Wednesday afternoon after an SUV crashed into the rear of a semi-trailer that was turning off State Road 9 in Huntington County, according to Indiana State Police.

Troopers responded to the crash shortly before 5 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 9 and County Road 100 South, where investigators say a southbound Kia Telluride struck the back of a semi-trailer that was in the process of making a left turn.

According to Indiana State Police, the semi and its trailer were traveling south on State Road 9 and had begun turning east onto County Road 100 South when the collision occurred.

Investigators said the Kia, which was traveling behind the semi in the southbound lanes, failed to avoid the trailer and crashed into its rear. The impact forced the SUV underneath the trailer, leaving it pinned beneath the semi.

The driver of the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet released the victim’s identity pending notification of family members.

The semi driver was evaluated at the scene and was medically cleared, according to police.

Indiana State Police continue to investigate the fatal crash. No additional information has been released.