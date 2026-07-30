Tornado Confirmed in Grant County After Monday Night Storms, NWS Says

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A tornado touched down in Grant County during Monday night’s severe storms, according to the National Weather Service, after a preliminary damage survey confirmed tornado-related damage across parts of northeast Indiana.

The National Weather Service conducted a storm survey Tuesday after a tornado warning was issued Monday evening and determined that an EF-0 tornado traveled from the northeast side of Sweetser to the southwest side of Marion.

The agency said the tornado caused damage to multiple trees and at least one local business before the circulation weakened. Straight-line winds continued farther southeast, contributing to additional storm damage in the area.

“By analyzing damage from Monday night’s storms, the National Weather Service has confirmed some storm damage in Grant County was caused by a tornado,” the agency said in its preliminary findings.

The storms left thousands of residents dealing with power outages and cleanup efforts Tuesday. Indiana Michigan Power reported that around 1,000 homes and businesses remained without electricity around midday Tuesday, though that number had dropped significantly as crews worked to restore service.

Utility crews and emergency responders were joined by arborists throughout southwest Marion, removing downed trees, clearing debris and repairing damaged infrastructure according to WANE TV.

Residents described strong winds moving through the area quickly Monday night.

Jenny Furnish, a Marion resident who lives near 39th Street, said the storm damaged parts of her fence and destroyed some of her sunflowers.

“This is the first time in eight years we actually had damage,” Furnish said. “Not much hail at all, but the wind was stronger than what we’d been used to.”

Furnish said her damage was minor compared with what some other residents experienced.

A few minutes south of her home on Bannister Drive, Rita Smith experienced much more severe damage when a large tree fell onto her house during the storm.

Smith told WANE 15 that she received a tornado warning on her phone Monday evening and attempted to shelter in the middle of her hallway with a blanket. Before she could fully reach safety, she heard what she described as a loud boom.

The next thing she knew, Smith was thrown onto her couch and trapped beneath portions of her roof and the tree that crashed through the home.

A neighbor helped rescue Smith about 15 minutes later. Although she suffered a hit to the head when the tree fell, she was able to walk away from the damaged home without serious injury.

On Tuesday, Smith watched crews remove branches and debris while her belongings were moved outside as cleanup began. Her children helped her relocate, and she is staying with her daughter while recovery efforts continue.

Smith said she hopes some of her most important possessions can be recovered, though crews must first remove the tree from the structure before anyone can safely enter the home.

The National Weather Service said the tornado weakened quickly after moving through the area, but additional straight-line wind damage continued across parts of Grant County.

Officials continue to remind residents following severe weather to report damage, avoid downed power lines and stay alert for additional storms or hazards during cleanup efforts.