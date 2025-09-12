Charlie Kirk’s Suspected Assassin Captured

Orem, UTAH (FOX) — Police have arrested a suspect in the assassination of Charlie Kirk on a Utah college campus earlier this week.

Kirk, a 31-year-old father of two, was sitting under a tent around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, debating with students on hot-button current affairs issues, when a single shot rang out. Video from the scene shows him being struck in the neck before he slumped out of his chair.

He had been invited to speak at Utah Valley University by the campus chapter of Turning Point USA, a national conservative student group he founded.

Witnesses screamed in horror and fled for cover after the bullet struck Kirk in the neck. He was rushed to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Another video circulating online appears to show a dark-clad figure on a rooftop. Authorities said the gunshot came from about 200 yards away, likely from a perch atop the Losee Center building, which is on the opposite side of the plaza from where Kirk was speaking.

Investigators recovered a “high-powered, bolt-action rifle” along the route the suspect is believed to have used to escape, according to FBI Salt Lake City Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls.

The FBI released images of a man in black they were calling a “person of interest” in connection with the shooting. Bohls said they also found a palm print, footprint, and imprint from a forearm.

Fox News Digital witnessed investigators collecting a surveillance camera from the side of a home on a street adjacent to the campus.

The homeowner said the camera recorded someone running through backyards after the shooting.

UPDATE:

Police have arrested a suspect in the assassination of Charlie Kirk on a Utah college campus earlier this week, identified by sources as Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah resident.

Details of messages on bullet casings revealed