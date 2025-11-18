Christmas on Broadway 2025 Tree Lighting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne’s annual holiday tradition, Christmas on Broadway, celebrates its 21st year on Friday, November 21, 2025. The festivities begin at 5:00 p.m. at Broadway Plaza and are expected to draw thousands of visitors from across Northeast Indiana.

This year’s featured charitable organization is World Baseball Academy (WBA). Youth participants from WBA will join the parade and take part in the tree lighting ceremony. The organization, which mentors young leaders across the region, will be highlighted throughout the evening.

The parade will be led by the nationally recognized Concordia Lutheran High School Marching Band, followed by vintage firetrucks, neighborhood associations, and the grand arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus aboard a 10-foot sleigh float with live reindeer.

The tree lighting ceremony will take place at 6:00 p.m. A towering 40-foot Colorado Blue Spruce weighing in at 6,000 pounds, adorned with over 40,000 lights, will be lit to music and a synchronized fireworks display. Children will receive Santa hats, candy canes, and gifts from Deister Machine Company.