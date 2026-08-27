Cinema Center Adds ‘Steel Magnolias’ Screenings to Honor Dolly Parton

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne’s Cinema Center is making a change to its weekend programming to honor country music legend Dolly Parton, who died Tuesday at the age of 80.

Cinema Center announced Thursday that it has added two screenings of Steel Magnolias, the 1989 film in which Parton starred alongside Sally Field, Julia Roberts and Shirley MacLaine.

The screenings are being presented with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Allen County, continuing Parton’s longtime commitment to childhood literacy. The Imagination Library provides free books to children from birth through age five.

The first screening will take place Saturday, Aug. 29 at 1 p.m. in Cinema Center’s Main Theater. Susan P. Baier, executive director of the Allen County Public Library and main coordinator for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Allen County, will be in attendance to discuss ways the community can support young readers.

A second screening is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 30 at 2 p.m. in the Main Theater.

Parton, whose career spanned music, film and philanthropy, was known for hits including “Jolene,” “9 to 5” and “I Will Always Love You.” Her Imagination Library became one of her most prominent charitable efforts, providing free books to children around the world.