One injured in DeKalb County crash after vehicle hydroplanes

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in DeKalb County.

The crash happened around 5:36 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 39 and County Road 12 near Waterloo.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, a 19-year-old Fremont man was driving a 2007 GMC Sierra south on County Road 39 when the vehicle hydroplaned on the wet roadway.

The GMC crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2017 Lincoln Navigator driven by a 49-year-old Angola woman.

The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries to her leg and chest. The GMC driver was not injured.

Both vehicles were considered a total loss and were towed from the scene.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Waterloo police and fire departments, Parkview EMS, Bill’s Towing and Central Communications.