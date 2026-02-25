Citilink Service Changes Begin March 2 in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) Service changes at Citilink will take effect March 2, impacting routes in southeast Fort Wayne following months of public meetings, operational analysis, and rider feedback.

Transit officials say the updates are designed to maintain long-term service reliability and fiscal sustainability as the agency faces financial pressure from property tax caps, legislative limits on local revenue, flat state funding, and rising operating costs. Shifting travel patterns in recent years also influenced the decision to concentrate service where ridership demand and transit-dependent populations are strongest.

Under the new plan, the Southeast Local Route 5 will be retired. Routes 7 and 7A will be combined into a single updated Route 7, known as Anthony. Route 6 McKinney will be renamed Southeast. Service coverage in southeast Fort Wayne will continue through updated Routes 3, 6, and 7.

Officials say Routes 3 and 6 will provide expanded access along Hanna Street, Fairfield Avenue, Calhoun Street, Pontiac Street, and Lafayette Street. Service will continue to connect key apartment communities and Bowen Health. A new direct connection from Pontiac Street Market to Central Station is also planned to improve access to food and essential services.

General Manager John Metzinger said the changes were shaped by ridership data, performance analysis, transit-dependent population information, and community input gathered during public meetings.

To assist riders during the transition, staff will host pop-up outreach at Central Station during peak travel times the week prior to implementation. Representatives and trained volunteers will also ride buses during the first three days of the new schedule to answer questions and provide real-time assistance.

Updated schedules and route information are available through Citilink’s customer service channels and website.