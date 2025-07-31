City Leaders host forum on Youth Violence in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – After more than 100 questions were submitted, Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker and Police Chief Scott Caudill along with Roderick Parker and Foundation One held a public forum on recent violence in the Summit City.

Only about 9 of the 100 questions were selected for answers according to 21-Alive. Getting the majority of attention were the questions surrounding kids and youth violence as well as the Mayor’s involvement with youth groups, resources for kids and community-police relations.

Tucker said that the city doesn’t have the budget to spend on programs not already under the government.

“The city is going to work with our not-for-profits like we’ve done, we’re looking at ways to support our nonprofits, and we’re looking for different opportunities that could exist for us through pilot programs that we’ll be making some announcements on shortly,” said Tucker.

The conversation then transitioned into police relations with the community, and Tucker said the police are doing a lot to try and bridge that gap by holding all kinds of events.

Parker suggested having the same officers patrol the same neighborhoods so that it builds some familiarity and connection with the people who live there.

“Try and find a way to bring officers into the community. Let the community know, hey this guy is a human just like me. So, finding ways to allow some of these officers to be more accessible outside of their job could be important,” says Parker.

One organization Tucker made sure to mention was Building Kings, a group focused on meeting kids where they are and giving them mentors that are always there for them.

Phillip Gibson, the program director, says it isn’t just the kids that need help, it’s the whole family.

“You can’t help these young men without helping their families, and the more we help the families, the more we help the community,” says Gibson.

Mayor Tucker was not able to share specifics about some youth pilot programs that she said could exist, but she says there will be some announcements shortly