City of Fort Wayne Unveils Proactive Neighborhood Resurfacing Plan for 2024

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division reveals a proactive neighborhood resurfacing plan for 2024.

The City Council’s Regular Session tonight will introduce improvement packages totaling just under $6 million for the city’s four quadrants, a key component of the City’s $50 million investment in infrastructure this year.

The proposed resurfacing packages include:

Northwest: E&B Paving – $1.378 million

E&B Paving – $1.378 million Northeast: Wayne Asphalt – $1.470 million

Wayne Asphalt – $1.470 million Southeast: Brooks Construction – $1.344 million

Brooks Construction – $1.344 million Southwest: E&B Paving – $1.388 million

Mayor Tom Henry stressed the importance of these projects, stating, “Paving projects in neighborhoods are critical as we work together to ensure our local infrastructure is safe and efficient.” Residents can track the progress of these initiatives and learn more about the City’s infrastructure plans at 2024 Street Resurfacing Projects.