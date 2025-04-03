April 3, 2025
Indiana News

Cleanup Continues In The Wake Of Yesterday’s Storms

by David Scheie0

NORTHERN INDIANA, (WOWO) — The second round of severe thunderstorms slammed the tri-state region last evening and overnight.

Officials are investigating a possible tornado near Bourbon in Marshall County that blew several semis over along US-30.

South Bend, Elkhart, and Steuben County are assessing and cleaning up heavy damage.

Wind speeds in Steuben County reached nearly 100 miles per hour at one point.

I&M reports that although power has mostly been restored in northeast Indiana – about 73-hundred in Muncie remain without power.

They say the majority of those residents should see power restored later today.

