Fort Wayne Teenager In The Allen County Jail On Felony Charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — 17-year-old Ryder Willman is charged with attempted murder following an apparent assault at the Haverhill Elementary School basketball court Monday night.

21Alive reports that the victim answered his front door and that’s when Willman allegedly opened fire from behind a parked car.

Four rounds were fired – one of which went through the victim’s shirt.

Willman was wearing a mask at the time of the incident but it didn’t cover his face according to the victim who also recognized Willman’s voice when he called out to him.

The gun was located in a trash can at the home of one of the others involved in the incident at the school.

Both of the others involved with Willman in that assault identified him as the gunman to police.