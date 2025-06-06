Clear Path Warnings Issued

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — INDOT has issued more than 25,000 warnings in the first month of implementing speed camera enforcement in the Clear Path I-465/I-69 construction zone on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

The program aims to reduce speeding and create safer conditions for drivers and road workers.

Violation warnings have been issued for vehicles going more than 11 mph over the speed limit, with recent data showing a 75% decrease in excessive speeds. First-time violators receive a zero-fine warning, followed by $75 and $150 civil fines for subsequent violations.

Additional Safe Zones sites will be announced later this summer for immediate enforcement.

“It’s encouraging to see drivers slowing down in this highly traveled area,” Indiana Secretary of Transportation and Infrastructure Matt Ubelhor said. “Speeding through work zones provides very minimal time savings, and no one’s life is worth that couple of minutes — or less.”