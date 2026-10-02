Clothes For Joes receives $50,000 matching commitment for Veteran Service Center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Donations to Clothes For Joes’ Veteran Service Center capital campaign will be matched dollar-for-dollar through Dec. 20, thanks to a $50,000 commitment from the Summit Legacy Foundation.

The match applies to new donations made between Oct. 2 and Dec. 20, up to a total of $50,000. If the full match is reached, the campaign would be within $10,000 of its $250,000 fundraising goal.

The Veteran Service Center, located at 2610 E. Washington Blvd., will provide veterans with expanded clothing options, showers and hygiene facilities, phone and mail services, and resource navigation.

The center is scheduled to begin serving veterans with a soft opening Nov. 7. A grand opening ceremony is planned for Nov. 11.

The public launch of the matching campaign will take place during Clothes For Joes Bike Night at 469 Cycle Shop in New Haven on Saturday, Oct. 3. The event begins at noon.

Donations can be made online through the Clothes For Joes fundraising page.