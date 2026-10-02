Indiana Wesleyan University sets enrollment record with nearly 17,000 students

MARION, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Wesleyan University has set an enrollment record with 16,921 students across its three academic units.

The university said the total is more than 10% higher than its previous record of 15,339 students, set in August 2024. Enrollment increased across all three academic units compared with fall 2025.

IWU Online has 14,024 adult learners enrolled across the country and internationally. The residential campus in Marion has 2,161 students, while Wesley Seminary has 736 students, primarily enrolled online.

University President Jon S. Kulaga credited faculty, staff and enrollment teams with helping drive the growth.

Kulaga said the university has spent several years strengthening its programs, marketing and branding, enrollment processes and access for students.

The university said the record comes as many colleges and universities nationwide are experiencing flat or declining enrollment.

IWU offers programs through its residential campus, online programs and Wesley Seminary.