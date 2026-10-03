October 3, 2026
Local News

FWCS Sued After Alleged Rape

by Alyssa Foster0
FWCS Logo - Photo provided by FWCS
FWCS Logo - Photo provided by Fort Wayne Community Schools

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A student who says she was raped by a classmate at Fort Wayne’s North Side High School is suing Fort Wayne Community Schools.

The lawsuit claims the district failed to protect students, adequately supervise them and ignored known risks involving the classmate.

21 Alive News states the student is seeking damages for emotional distress and other losses.

The classmate, now 17, faces two rape charges and is being tried as an adult.

The district declined comment, citing pending litigation.

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