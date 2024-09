DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Woodburn man is dead after he missed a curve and crashed his car in DeKalb County on Monday night.

29-year-old Bryce Holmes was driving eastbound on State Road 8 near Newville when he went into the ditch and rolled his SUV. Holmes was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene.

Police believe speed to be a factor in the crash.