Collision knocks out power; alcohol believed to be a factor

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A Kendallville man was injured Monday night after his vehicle crashed while he was attempting to avoid a deer, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred at 9:42 p.m. in the 800 block of County Road 34. Officials say 34-year-old Kenneth Allen Frey was traveling east when a deer entered the roadway. Frey swerved, causing his 1999 Dodge Durango to leave the north side of the road.

The SUV entered a ditch and struck an electrical power pole, destroying the pole and causing a power outage in the surrounding area.

Frey sustained facial injuries and lacerations to his mouth and jaw. He was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Authorities say alcohol is believed to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation.