Indiana State Police Increase Holiday Patrols to Keep Roads Safe

FORT WAYNE, IN (WOWO) – The Indiana State Police Fort Wayne District is ramping up patrols over the holiday season to reduce traffic crashes and fatalities. In partnership with the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute and supported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the annual Safe Family Travel campaign runs from November 26 through the end of December.

During this time, officers will conduct overtime patrols, sobriety checkpoints, and saturation enforcement targeting impaired and aggressive driving, as well as seat belt violations.

“Driving safely is a shared responsibility,” said Sgt. Wes Rowlader. “If you plan to drink, plan a safe ride home. Stay sober and wear your seat belt.”

Alcohol-impaired driving and failure to buckle up remain leading causes of holiday crashes, officials say. Motorists are encouraged to call 911 to report unsafe drivers. For more tips, visit NHTSA’s website at nhtsa.gov/risky-driving.