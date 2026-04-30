Indiana Governor Signals Openness to Marijuana Legalization

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) Indiana Governor Mike Braun is indicating a potential shift in the state’s approach to marijuana policy as new research highlights how widely accessible cannabis already is to residents.

Braun said factors such as neighboring states allowing marijuana use and the volume of cross-border travel are being considered as discussions continue, according to the Indiana Capital Chronicle.

A newly released study commissioned by the Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation found that a large majority of Hoosiers live within driving distance of legal dispensaries in nearby states. Researchers estimate that about 44 percent of residents are within 50 miles of a dispensary, while roughly 96 percent are within 100 miles.

The report also suggests Indiana residents spend an estimated 1.8 billion dollars annually on marijuana, despite the drug remaining illegal in the state.

Researchers outlined several possible policy directions, ranging from maintaining current laws to reducing penalties or fully legalizing marijuana for medical or recreational use. The study also examined potential costs tied to enforcement and regulation, as well as projected tax revenue that could reach up to 180 million dollars annually within several years, depending on how a system is structured.

State leaders have not announced any formal proposal, and discussions are expected to involve lawmakers and law enforcement as the issue continues to be evaluated.