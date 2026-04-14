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1 comment
The question is not “why did my property taxes increase”. The question is “Why do I pay taxes on long term capital gains when investors in the markets only pay on long term capital gains when they sell the investment.”
A property owner does not get the benefit of receiving cash on the increased value of a home. Why does local government get to force a homeowner to pay on a basis for which the homeowner has not rec’d any cash with which to pay property tax increases?
A homeowner in a $400,000 assessed home doesn’t use any more school, road, infrastructure, etc. services than a homeowner in a $150,000 assessed home. Property tax caps should be frozen at the purchase value, not the assessed value. There are other more fair options such as “use tax” or “sales tax”. Yes, I have shared this with those who can make changes. To no avail!!!