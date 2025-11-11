Final 2025 “U Can Crush Hunger” Results Are In: Community Crushes Goal With 137,335 Pounds Collected

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Community Harvest Food Bank’s 11th Annual U Can Crush Hunger food drive, energized by NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation, has wrapped up with record-breaking results.

The friendly competition among eight area colleges and universities brought in an impressive 137,335 pounds of food, far surpassing this year’s goal of 125,000 pounds. The campaign, which ran through Friday, November 8, challenges local schools to raise food and funds to help fight hunger across northeast Indiana.

Eight schools participated in this year’s drive: Huntington University, Indiana Tech, Indiana University Fort Wayne, Ivy Tech Community College, Manchester University, Purdue University Fort Wayne, Trine University, and the University of Saint Francis.

After the final weigh-in, Purdue University Fort Wayne (PFW) claimed first place with 43,875 pounds collected. Indiana Tech followed in second with 19,995 pounds, and the University of Saint Francis took third with 17,451 pounds.

Final Standings:

Purdue University Fort Wayne – 43,875 lbs

Indiana Tech – 19,995 lbs

University of Saint Francis – 17,451 lbs

Ivy Tech Community College – 13,047 lbs

Manchester University – 11,893 lbs

Trine University – 11,628 lbs

Indiana University Fort Wayne – 10,856 lbs

Huntington University – 8,590 lbs

Every dollar and pound of food raised will stay within the counties where it was collected, supporting hunger relief programs and partner school food pantries across the region.

The U Can Crush Hunger campaign continues to unite students and community members in the fight against hunger — proving once again that when northeast Indiana comes together, no one stands alone.