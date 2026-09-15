Community Harvest fundraiser aims to raise $200,000 for hunger relief

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana is holding its annual Harvest for Hope fundraiser Tuesday, Sept. 15, with a goal of raising $200,000 to support hunger relief efforts across northeast Indiana.

The sold-out event will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Parkview Mirro Center, 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive in Fort Wayne.

The fundraiser will include a buffet dinner, live music from the Wildheart Band and auctions.

Community Harvest says the money raised will help support its efforts to provide food to people facing hunger across its nine-county service area.

The food bank distributed more than 11 million pounds of food last year to more than 99,000 unique individuals.

Community Harvest Food Bank was established in 1983 and is a member of Feeding America and Feeding Indiana’s Hungry.

The organization is led by President and CEO Carmen Cumberland and Board Chair Angie Grant.