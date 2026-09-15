Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control offers $3 cat adoptions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control is offering cat and kitten adoptions for $3 through Wednesday, Sept. 16.

The shelter is calling the promotion a “feline draft” in celebration of football season, encouraging families to choose their “most valuable feline.”

The $3 adoption fee is available with an approved application. All adoptable cats and kittens are spayed or neutered, have age-appropriate vaccinations and are microchipped.

Cats and kittens are available at the shelter at 3020 Hillegas Road and at 11 offsite adoption locations.

Families can visit the Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control website to see available animals, locations and business hours before visiting. The shelter is closed for adoptions on Mondays but continues processing applications for offsite adoptions.

Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control is an open-access shelter and does not turn away animals from within Allen County.