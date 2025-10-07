USDA Announces $38.3 Million Grant For Agricultural Losses Due To Hurricane Helene

WASHINGTON, (WOWO) — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will provide more than $38.3 million in Congressionally mandated recovery assistance to South Carolina agricultural producers through a block grant agreement with the South Carolina Department of Agriculture (SCDA) to help producers recover from Hurricane Helene.

“Farmers and ranchers across the Southeast are still recovering from Hurricane Helene and our team at USDA is working closely with states like South Carolina to quickly provide relief for farmers who have taken a financial hit due to no fault of their own,” said Secretary Brooke Rollins. “President Trump will not leave our farmers behind, and he has directed me and our team to ensure they have the resources they need to continue to produce the safest, most reliable, and most abundant food supply in the world.”

“South Carolina’s farmers and forest landowners have worked tirelessly to recover from Helene’s devastation, and this funding will close crucial gaps to assure a future for their businesses. A strong agriculture and forestry sector is essential to our state’s economy and security, and we’re committed to distributing this funding quickly. I’d like to thank South Carolina’s farmers and forest landowners who offered information and feedback, and Secretary Rollins and her staff for their collaboration as we work to get this critical aid into the right hands,” said South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers.

Under this agreement, SCDA will administer a program covering infrastructure and timber losses in addition to future economic losses and market losses. This funding is part of the $30 billion disaster assistance relief effort authorized by the American Relief Act, 2025. USDA is working with 14 different states, including South Carolina, to develop and implement block grants to address the unique disaster recovery needs for each state.