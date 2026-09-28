Construction Continues on U.S. 30 as INDOT Builds New Flaugh Road Interchange

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Construction is continuing along U.S. 30 as the Indiana Department of Transportation works on a series of improvements designed to improve traffic flow and accommodate growing traffic volumes along the busy highway.

At Flaugh Road, crews are building a new diverging diamond interchange over U.S. 30.

The interchange will add new ramps and change how traffic moves through the area, reducing the number of traditional intersections and traffic signals drivers encounter.

More than 27,500 vehicles traveled that section of U.S. 30 each day based on 2019 traffic data, according to INDOT.

Traffic is expected to increase significantly in the coming years, with INDOT projecting nearly 40,000 vehicles per day along the highway by 2043.

The diverging diamond design is intended to improve traffic movement through the interchange by temporarily shifting vehicles to the opposite side of the roadway, allowing traffic to move through the interchange with fewer conflict points and without additional traditional intersections.

Construction at Flaugh Road will continue through the winter.

Drivers should expect temporary lane closures as crews continue working in the area. INDOT is advising motorists to use caution around construction zones and allow additional travel time when necessary.

Work on another portion of the U.S. 30 improvement project is also approaching.

Construction at O’Day Road is expected to begin next week.

The projects are part of INDOT’s broader effort to improve safety and traffic flow along U.S. 30 as traffic volumes continue to grow.

Drivers traveling through the construction areas should watch for changing traffic patterns, temporary lane restrictions and construction crews working near the roadway.