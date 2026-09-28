Lowe’s Launches Drone Delivery Pilot in North Carolina With DoorDash and Wing

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WOWO) — Lowe’s is testing a new way to get home improvement supplies to customers, launching a drone delivery pilot in North Carolina in partnership with DoorDash and Alphabet-owned Wing.

The pilot is now operating from a Lowe’s store in Matthews, where eligible customers can order select products through the DoorDash app and have their purchases delivered by drone in as little as 20 minutes, according to Lowe’s.

The service is designed primarily for smaller items that customers may need to finish a project but may not want to make another trip to the store to purchase.

Initial products available through the service include hand tools, paint supplies, soap, tape, batteries and all-purpose cleaners.

Wing’s drones can currently carry orders weighing up to about 2.5 pounds.

Customers who live within the eligible delivery area will see a drone delivery option in the DoorDash app when qualifying products are available. Orders can be placed through a dedicated “Lowe’s by Drone” storefront.

Lowe’s said the pilot makes the company the first home improvement retailer to offer drone delivery to customers.

“At Lowe’s, our mission is to solve problems and fulfill dreams for the home,” Seemantini Godbole, Lowe’s chief information and AI officer, said in a statement.

“To achieve this mission, we’re removing friction from home improvement and making it easier for customers to enjoy their home,” Godbole said. “Any technology we implement is designed to eliminate that friction so our customers can complete their projects quickly.”

The drone program expands Lowe’s existing same-day fulfillment options, which include online ordering with in-store pickup, curbside pickup and same-day delivery.

The company said the drone service is aimed at a common problem for do-it-yourself customers: realizing during a project that a small but necessary item is missing.

Lowe’s described the initial products as items that are often “easily forgotten yet critical to finishing any home improvement task.”

The pilot builds on an existing drone delivery network operated by Wing and DoorDash in the Charlotte area.

Lowe’s is also expanding its use of artificial intelligence as it looks for ways to improve the customer experience.

The company said its AI-powered Mylow customer assistant and Mylow Companion tool for store employees have answered more than 25 million questions since launching last year.

The drone pilot is part of that broader effort to use technology to make shopping and fulfillment more convenient.

“By piloting drone delivery, we’re addressing a real project pain point with an innovative solution that is integrated into the retail journey, giving our hometown customers next-generation fulfillment right when they need it,” Godbole said.

For now, the service is limited to the Matthews area and to products that meet the drone’s weight and delivery requirements.

Customers outside the eligible delivery area will continue to use Lowe’s existing pickup and delivery options.

The pilot will also give Lowe’s and its technology partners an opportunity to evaluate how drone delivery fits into home improvement shopping, particularly for small products that can be delivered quickly.

As drone delivery expands in the Charlotte region, Lowe’s is testing whether the technology can help customers get the final item they need for a project without making another trip to the store.