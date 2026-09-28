Heating Oil Prices Surge in Michigan, Rural Customers Brace for Higher Winter Costs

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WOWO) — Rising heating oil prices are leaving some rural Michigan residents worried about how they will afford to keep their homes warm this winter.

Heating oil is selling for just under $6.50 a gallon, roughly $2 more than the same time last year. For households that rely on oil as their primary source of heat, the increase could mean spending thousands of dollars during the winter heating season.

Lynette Brandon, who sells heating oil for Smith Oil & Propane, said customers are increasingly calling with questions about how high prices could go.

“It’s not been easy. I mean, they know when they call…they don’t know if it’s going to be six dollars, seven dollars, eight dollars,” Brandon said.

Brandon said customers are worried about how they will keep up with the cost.

“They’re scared. They’re nervous. Wondering what they’re going to do, how they’re going to keep their homes heated,” she said.

Smith Oil & Propane requires a minimum winter delivery of 150 gallons. A typical residential tank can hold as much as 275 gallons.

At current prices, a 150-gallon delivery would cost roughly $975, while filling a 275-gallon tank could cost nearly $1,800. And Brandon said even a full tank may not last through the entire winter.

“One delivery will not take a customer all winter long. No,” Brandon said.

With prices putting additional pressure on homeowners, some customers are considering alternatives to heating oil.

Brandon said customers with older heating oil systems may want to consider switching to propane, which she said is currently selling for around $2 a gallon.

John Fromson made the switch about a decade ago after a leak developed in his basement heating oil tank.

“When my fuel oil tank in the basement got a leak, I decided to switch over to propane because the price of fuel oil was too unstable for me,” Fromson said.

For homeowners who cannot afford to make a major heating-system change, assistance programs may offer another option.

Michigan 211 connects residents with programs that can help with utility costs and other household expenses. Bobby Dorigo Jones of the Michigan Association of United Ways said trained specialists can help callers identify programs available in their area.

“There are trained people who have often been in the situation that you are in right now, dealing with these difficult bills,” Dorigo Jones said.

Dorigo Jones said Michigan 211 is receiving more requests for help as household expenses continue to put pressure on residents.

He said the organization has seen a 38% increase in the number of reported needs from one year to the next over the last two years.

Smith Oil & Propane said it is also working directly with customers to find ways to make heating fuel more affordable. The company is connecting residents with organizations including Capital Area Community Services and local churches that may be able to provide assistance.