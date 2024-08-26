ACPL to make upgrades to ‘Maker Labs’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Allen County Public Library revealed a new vision for its Maker Labs on Monday.

The changes include improved spaces and new services at the flagship Main Library location, new equipment at all of its satellite Maker spaces, a systemwide rebrand, and enhanced programming and services systemwide.

The move is in line with the Library’s 5-year strategic plan “Allen County’s Window to Lifelong Learning and Discovery” and is funded by Library operating dollars and grant funding from the Don Wood Foundation.

This space, as well as all systemwide Maker locations, will be rebranded as The Studios at the Library to encompass the full range of activities they support: creativity, innovation, technological advancement, entrepreneurial discovery, audiovisual content creation, and artistic expression.