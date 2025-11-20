Electrical Fire Forces DeKalb County Jail Evacuation; Heating Restored, Intake Still Suspended

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A fire in the DeKalb County Jail’s electrical panel set off a chain of problems that left the facility without power and forced officials to move every inmate out.

According to DeKalb County Sheriff Brady Thomas, the fire knocked out the jail’s main power source as well as the generator tied to the same panel, prompting the transfer of inmates to jails in Noble, LaGrange, and Steuben counties. Power was restored around 7 p.m. Tuesday, but the heat and elevator were still down overnight.

Officials say the heat is now fully back on, and crews are working to repair the elevator while a restoration team handles cleanup and odor removal.

The jail remains unable to accept new arrestees, and anyone taken into custody is currently being transported to the Noble County Jail until further notice.