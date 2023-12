FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner has released the identity of the victim in Wednesday night’s shooting.

31-year-old Antonio Cortez Harris, from Fort Wayne, has been positively identified. He was shot in the 1800 block of Fox Point Trail in Fort Wayne just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Cause of death was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide.

Harris is the 26th homicide in Allen County this year.

The incident remains under investigation.