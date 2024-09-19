September 19, 2024
Local News

Coroner IDs Wolcottville family found dead in home

by Network Indiana0

WOLCOTTVILLE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — The woman and three children who were found dead in a home in Wolcottville on Tuesday have been identified.

The Noble County Coroner says she was 32-year-old Rebecca Hughes, and the children were eight-year-old Evelyn Newell, six-year-old Allison Newell, and five-year-old Amelia Newell.

The cause of their deaths has not been released.

Jonathan Newell, the father of the young girls, has started a GoFundMe for their funeral expenses that has raised nearly $31,000 so far.

He says Rebecca “took them with her when she passed.”

