June 13, 2024
Electrical fire damages Warsaw’s Danco Metal

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) – An electrical fire damaged a Warsaw metal finishing facility Thursday.

Just before noon, the Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory was dispatched to a reported electrical fire at Danco Medical.

A nearby Warsaw Police Department Officer observed heavy smoke billowing from the structure.

Due to the presence of hazardous materials located inside of the facility, the Elkhart Fire Department Hazardous Materials Team and Indiana Department of Emergency Management were requested.

The immediate area will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.

There is no further risk to the public.

