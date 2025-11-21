Crews Battle Kitchen and Living Room Fire in Fort Wayne Duplex

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) -One Person Assisted From Duplex After Late-Night Fire on Whalers Cove

Fort Wayne Fire crews were called just before 11 p.m. Wednesday to a reported duplex fire in the 4300 block of Whalers Cove. When firefighters arrived, smoke was visible coming from the home, and multiple crews entered to bring the fire under control and search both units for anyone inside.

According to the Fort Wayne Fire Department, the occupants of the affected unit were alerted by working smoke detectors and were able to evacuate on their own before crews arrived. Firefighters located flames in both the kitchen and living room areas.

During a search of the adjoining duplex unit, firefighters found one person who needed help getting out of the building. That resident was safely assisted outside.

The fire was brought under control in about 35 minutes. Fort Wayne Police and Fort Wayne–Allen County 911 helped manage the scene. Neighborhood Code, AEP, and NIPSCO also assisted to ensure the property was safe during operations.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.