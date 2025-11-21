November 21, 2025
Anti-Catholic Vandalism at Marshall County Church Leads to Arrest

PLYMOUTH, IND. (WOWO) St. Michael Catholic Church is repairing damage after someone spray-painted anti-Catholic graffiti across its front entryway late Sunday night. Priests discovered the damage Monday morning.

Security video helped police identify 46-year-old Damon Daniels, who was later arrested and booked into the Marshall County Jail on a $3,000 cash bond.

Authorities say a nearby law office sign, several homes, and eight car tires in the area were also vandalized. Police are continuing their investigation into the incidents.

