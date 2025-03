OHIO, (WOWO) — The Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services announced that 4.5 million dollars in grants will be awarded to Ohio Communities through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Program.

The annual grants support crime prevention work across law enforcement, prosecutors offices, and the court system.

This year, 147 projects were awarded money in 65 Ohio Counties.

The funds are used to establish programs to positively affect criminal justice and to replace outdated technology