March 13, 2025
Indiana News

Time To Prepare For Severe Weather Season

by David Scheie0
lightning, storm, danger, clouds, weather, lightning, lightning, lightning, lightning, storm, storm, storm, storm, storm, nature, danger, danger, weather, weather

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — Severe weather season is here and NOAA is reminding residents to be prepared – especially as this weekend may see violent weather near the area.

Officials say that being aware of potentially violent weather and preparing for a power outage are two of the biggest things you can do.

Also, identify secure places for shelter in the event of a tornado and communicate that plan with family members.

Keeping cell phones and rechargeable flashlights fully charged before a storm is also critical, pay attention to downed power lines and trees and never drive through standing or flooding stormwater.

Related posts

Purdue Makes Fast Progress on Tuition Freeze

Kylie Havens

Veteran’s stolen service dog found

Darrin Wright

I&M customers benefit from federal Tax Cut and Jobs Act

Brooklyne Beatty

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.