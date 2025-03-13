Time To Prepare For Severe Weather Season

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — Severe weather season is here and NOAA is reminding residents to be prepared – especially as this weekend may see violent weather near the area.

Officials say that being aware of potentially violent weather and preparing for a power outage are two of the biggest things you can do.

Also, identify secure places for shelter in the event of a tornado and communicate that plan with family members.

Keeping cell phones and rechargeable flashlights fully charged before a storm is also critical, pay attention to downed power lines and trees and never drive through standing or flooding stormwater.