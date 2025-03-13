Study Shows Best And Worst American Cities To Start A Business

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) — As we head toward graduation time from colleges and universities nationwide, many graduates will be looking to start their own businesses.

And a recent study shows where they might want to look and where they might want to avoid.

The study by Search Logistics surveyed America’s 50 largest cities in terms of being good for young entrepreneurs looking to start their own businesses.

Indianapolis ranked third overall in the nation according to the study which looked at everything from overhead costs to taxes and government red tape.

Jacksonville and Tampa Florida were ahead of Indy.

New York City was ranked the worst – followed by all of California’s four biggest cities to round out the bottom 5.