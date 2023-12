VAN WERT, Ohio (WOWO) – Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information on a recent theft in Van Wert.

According to the Van Wert Independent, an unidentified man was part of stealing merchandise from the Van Wert Walmart Thursday morning around 7 a.m.

The man is sought for questioning by the Van Wert Police Department. Crime Stoppers can be reached anonymously at (419) 238-7867.