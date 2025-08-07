August 7, 2025
Crooked Contractor In Napoleon

NAPOLEON, Ohio. (WOWO) — A Napoleon Contractor who took thousands of dollars from customers without completing work has been sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay full restitution.

WTOL Television reports that Joseph Schlosser who owned Building with Faith Construction took a plea deal to a third degree felony in Henry County Common Pleas Court.

Schlosser will have to pay back nearly 155 thousand dollars to nine victims as well in addition to spending four days in jail.

If he fails in any part of the plea agreement he will face up to 3 years in prison.

