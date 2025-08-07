Patrol Investigating Injury Crash On Ohio Turnpike

SWANTON, Ohio. (WOWO) — The Swanton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash involving a passenger car and a commercial tractor-trailer.

The crash occurred today at 11:40 a.m. on the Ohio Turnpike at milepost 8 westbound in Superior Township, Williams County.

The preliminary investigation showed a 2021 Freightliner commercial tractor-trailer, operated by Blagoj Zajkov, 42, Plainfield, I.L., was traveling west on the Ohio Turnpike.

The Freightliner slowed in traffic.

A 2013 Ford Edge, operated by Ellie Hanshaw, 19, Burbank, O.H., was traveling west on the Ohio Turnpike and struck the rear of the Freightliner commercial tractor-trailer.

After impact, the Ford went off the left side of the road and overturned in the median.

The passenger of the Ford, Sophia Linder, 19, West Salem, O.H., was ejected from the vehicle.

Linder sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by Mercy Health Life Flight to Mercy Health – St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

Hanshaw sustained serious injuries and was transported by ProMedica Air to Mercy Health – St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

Zaikov was not injured.

All occupants were wearing their safety belts.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission, Williams County EMS, Montpelier Fire Department and Hutch’s Towing.

The westbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike were closed in the area for approximately one hour.

All lanes are open at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.