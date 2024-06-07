ISP investigating fatal motorcycle crash on U.S. 33 in Churubusco

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. – Indiana State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash Thursday night in Churubusco that claimed the life of an Albion man.

Prior to the crash, around 7:15 p.m., it was reported that an officer with the Noble County Sheriff’s Department was pursuing a motorcycle southbound on CR 900 E in Whitley County, headed towards Churubusco. The pursuing officer had terminated his pursuit prior to coming into Churubusco, but the motorcycle continued southbound on U.S. 33 from Line Street at a high rate of speed.

According to the preliminary crash investigation, just before 7:30 p.m., the involved motorcycle, a 2022 Kawasaki ER6 café style bike, was traveling southbound on U.S. 33 at a high rate of speed when it failed to avoid a Jeep SUV that was stopped in the center turn lane on South Main Street near McCoy Avenue waiting to turn left into a business parking lot.

The motorcycle impacted the rear of the Jeep and then burst into flames. The motorcycle driver, identified as Kyle James Garrett, 37, of Albion, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Whitley County Coroner. The driver of the Jeep, Lance Wilson, 37, of Fort Wayne, and his three passengers were all uninjured.

Speed was the primary factor. The investigation has not yet revealed whether alcohol or drugs were involved. An autopsy has been scheduled by the Whitley County Coroner’s Office.

This is an ongoing crash investigation.