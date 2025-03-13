Decades-Old Allegations Resurface

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WOWO) — A 76-year-old Lafayette man, Lynn Hall, has been arrested and charged with molesting an 8-year-old child in 1988.

Hall was arrested over the weekend by the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office and faces three felony counts of child molesting. The charges stem from accusations made by a woman who claims Hall touched her when she was 8 and he was 35.

Lafayette police launched an investigation in July 2024 after receiving the allegations. Evidence collected during the investigation revealed that Hall molested the victim between 1988 and 1993, when she was 8 to 13 years old, and Hall was between 35 and 45.

An arrest warrant was issued following the investigation, and Hall was arrested at his home Saturday morning without incident. He is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

Hall’s jury trial is scheduled to begin on June 6, 2025, in Tippecanoe Superior Court 1, with Judge Randy J. Williams presiding.