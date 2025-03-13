Siren Test Rescheduled For Indy After Failed Attempt On Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS, (WOWO) — Hours before Friday’s severe weather, the director of the Metropolitan Emergency Services Agency said they will re-test the tornado sirens that failed on Tuesday. Jacob Spence told WIBC News they are still unsure why the sirens did not activate.

“We’re working with our vendor to analyze the data and see what they can find,” Spence said. “For some reason, there was a glitch or issue with the way the signal gets transmitted to the sirens.”

Spence explained that they receive a notification whenever the system is activated.

“We got the notification saying it worked, but it obviously didn’t,” he said. “We’re looking into that and any other possible issues.”

While a brief test just before 2 p.m. Tuesday was successful, Spence said officials will try again with a longer test Friday morning. Since it is the second Friday of the month, the sirens typically wouldn’t sound.

“They should go off at our normal time when we do our test at 11 a.m.,” he said. “We know the St. Patrick’s Day parade is scheduled to start at 11:30, and we have communications with those organizers.”

If severe weather arrives in Indianapolis Friday morning, Spence said they will either delay the test or run a quiet test, a shorter version of the siren test.