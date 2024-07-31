Defense files 3 motions on first day of Delphi hearings

DELPHI, Ind. — The first of three hearings in the Delphi murders case began Tuesday. Defense attorney’s for suspect Richard Allen filed several motions in the case.

The first motion filed Tuesday was to have Allen moved from solitary confinement in the Indiana Department of Corrections to the Cass County Jail. They believe it would improve Allen’s mental state.

A second motion filed was over how 26 terabytes of evidence are organized and labeled. The defense compared sifting through the evidence to finding a needle in a haystack. They believe the poor organization and labeling of files is making it very difficult to figure out what is in each file.

Among the evidence that was hard to find was a photograph the defense claims could prove Allen’s innocence. Defense attorneys argue State police had the picture in 2017, but no longer have it. The prosecution countered, saying there is nothing wrong with how evidence has been organized and labeled. They also say they never had the photo in question.

The third motion filed Tuesday afternoon was to have the case dismissed. Allen’s attorneys say police were negligent and did not follow a lead on a third-party suspect on purpose. They presented evidence to the court that showed the suspect was not properly investigated. They also showed Facebook posts that hinted at the practice of Odinism, a religion that may be linked with the killings.

The defense also argues the same suspect changed their story three times when asked about knowing Abby Williams, one of the two girls killed. They also claim police either destroyed the suspect’s phone records or didn’t search the suspect’s phone.

Prosecutors argue the suspect had been cleared early in the investigation and had a clear alibi at the time of the murders.

It’s not clear how judge Fran Gull will rule on any of the motions.