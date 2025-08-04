Convicted Animal Abuser In Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WOWO) — A convicted animal abuser Krystal Scott, has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison after a judge found she violated the terms of her supervised release.

The new sentence comes after a series of incidents where Scott, who was originally convicted for torturing and killing animals, was found to be in contact with pets again.

In November 2021, Scott pleaded guilty to “Animal Crushing,” a federal crime under the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act. She was convicted after using an alias to acquire dogs and cats, which she then tortured and killed, posting videos of the acts online. She was originally sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, followed by a five-year term of supervised release.

Scott was released from prison in June 2023. However, during a revocation hearing on July 29, 2025, she admitted under oath to violating a key condition of her release: a strict prohibition against any contact with animals.

The new investigation began on June 20, 2025, after Indianapolis Animal Care Services received complaints that Scott was using the alias “Teal Serain” on Facebook to acquire lost dogs from their owners under false pretenses. The individuals who posted the ad became suspicious and contacted law enforcement. The dog Scott acquired through this ruse was never located.

The situation escalated when authorities located Scott living in a U-Haul van. Inside, they found 12 dogs and cats, all of which were dehydrated, malnourished, and living in excessive fecal matter. Officers reported the smell of a decomposing animal, but no deceased animals were found inside the van at that time.

Further investigation and searches of Scott’s phone revealed her participation in multiple online pet adoption groups and attempts to sell what she claimed were exotic animal pelts.

Following her prison term, Scott will serve an additional three years of supervised release.